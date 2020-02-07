Vikings season 6 will probably return with a new episode in November. The episode will pick up a day or two after the epic battle and it may feature the death of Bjorn Ironside. Episode 11 is also likely to introduce the new ruler of Kattegat and it could be Ivar. Creator Michael Hirst has already hinted about it.

Though Hirst has been reminding the viewers that Bjorn is not dead, he also said the demise of this character was planned when he started writing the sixth season. Recently, the creator also spilled some details about his plans to re-introduce Ivar as the King of Kattegat. Will the mid-season premiere episode focus on Bjorn's farewell?

Hirst has already revealed that he is planning to give a "proper and definitive ending" to each of the iconic characters in the show through the final season. Episode 7, titled The Ice Maiden, was dedicated for Lagertha and episode 11 could be dedicated to Bjorn. The mid-season premiere episode will probably feature the funeral of Bjorn and introduce the new King of Kattegat.

Will Ivar become the new King of Kattegat?

During an interview with Variety, Hirst hinted about his plans to introduce a new ruler for Kattegat. "There are many, many interesting twists and turns in the story of Kattegat and who rules Kattegat and who ends up ruling. And not in a million years would you ever be able to guess who ends up at the end of the series ruling Kattegat," he said.

The Creator also shared some details about his plans to take viewers to Wessex with Ivar because he has some unfinished business with Alfred. Hirst further spoke about an epic battle for the Viking army in England, which will be "pretty pivotal in the history of the show and also the history of the real Vikings". It remains to be seen if Ivar will be leading the Viking army in this battle against the last Saxon kingdom.

When will Vikings season 6 return with episode 11?

The mid-season premiere episode of Vikings season 6 will probably air on History Channel in November. Lately, the show has been taking nearly a year-long hiatus between the first and second half of each season as well as between two seasons. The first half of season 5 concluded in January 2018 and the second half began in November 2018. Similarly, season 5 finale aired in January 2019 and season 6 premiered in December 2019. So, the fans can look forward to a November return for the show.