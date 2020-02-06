Vikings season 6 will probably return with a new episode by the end of this year and it is likely to focus on Bjorn Ironside. The eldest son of Ragnar Lothbrok is not dead and the fans can look forward to seeing more about him in the mid-season premiere episode. Episode 11 will also focus on Ivar The Boneless, Ubbe, Trovi, Prince Oleg and King Olaf.

Though the mid-season finale episode of the sixth season titled The Best Laid Plans hinted at the death of Bjorn, Creator Michael Hirst confirmed that the character is not dead. He further said the viewers will know the character's faith in the upcoming episode, which is described by him as a "powerful", "extraordinary" and a "brilliant" episode of the series.

While sharing details about the shocking scene in episode 10, Hirst said the death of Bjorn was planned in the beginning of season six. But he wanted the character to bid adieu in a special way so that the actor can "have his own moment".

"By the way, he's not dead yet. Honestly, Episode 11 will just knock your socks off. It's so powerful. And it's just brilliant for Alexander and in a way that's what I wanted," the creator said in an interview with Game Spot.

What to expect in Vikings season 6 episode 11?

Hirst shared similar details during his interaction with a representative of TV Guide. Apart from confirming that Bjorn is not dead, the creator also teased an "extraordinary" story in the mid-season premiere episode – the release date of which is yet to be revealed by History Channel.

"Honestly, Episode 11 will just knock your socks off. It's so powerful. And it's just brilliant for Alexander and in a way that's what I wanted. I can't tell you too much. But what I can tell you is the [midseason premiere] is an extraordinary episode and a number of things that you thought were true at the end of [midseason finale] proved not to be quite true," Hirst said.

So, it remains to be seen whether the mid-season premiere episode of Vikings season 6 will feature a final goodbye to the fan favourite character – Bjorn – or it will focus on his powerful return as the King of Kattegat.