Vikings will be back with the sixth and final season on History Channel tomorrow at 9pm EST. The premiere episode is titled New Beginnings and it will focus on the various challenges faced by Bjorn as a King. Episode 1 will also revolve around the future of Lagertha and Ivar.

Here is the official synopsis for premiere episode:

It's six months after the battle of Kattegat and Bjorn is now King. But as he struggles with the responsibilities of kingship, he finds he can't rely on his mother, Lagertha–she has other plans. But can Lagertha lead a quieter life and leave her days as a shield-maiden behind? Ivar falls into the hands of the Kievan Rus, and in their ruthless and unpredictable ruler, Prince Oleg, he may finally have met his match. Intrigued by Ivar's claims to be a god, Oleg decides to put him to the test.

Where to watch online?

Watch Vikings season 6 episode 1 live online here. Fans of this historical drama can also watch the premiere episode online here.

What to expect from the sixth season?

The Story: Show creator Michael Hirst described season 6 as a very emotional season with a strong story. In an interview with Game Spot, Hirst said he is yet to recover from the deep emotions he felt while writing the season. "Talking about it again, it's bringing everything back and the very deep emotions that I've felt. I think the storylines are strong, and I think the ending is good. I'm very happy with it," the creator said.

Future of Bjorn: The fans of Vikings can look forward to some unexpected challenges for Bjorn in the sixth season. According to Hirst, his role as a king will be "difficult and troubling" because the people of Kattegat will not be pleased with him.

Lagertha's Retirement: But Bjorn will not have to struggle alone. Lagertha will be there to help him out, the creator hinted. Though she is planning to retire and lead a private life, it wouldn't be easy for her to do. "A famous shieldmaiden can't suddenly become un-historic. In a world in which fame meant so much--I don't mean celebrity. I mean fame for actually having done real things--you simply can't disappear," Hirst said.

Ivar to lead a decent life: The creator also hinted that viewers are going to fall for Ivar this season. He is planning to portray the character in such a way that the viewers can sympathise with him. He is going to do it by putting him against Prince Oleg, who he is far more ruthless than him.