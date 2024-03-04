Video Captures Moment Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan are Left Awestruck by Anant Ambani's $1 Million Watch During His Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were seen admiring Anant Ambani's $1 million watch at an extravagant pre-wedding celebration, described as "enchanting" by fellow attendee Ivanka Trump. The pair left in awe over the opulent Richard Mille timepiece worn by the 28-year-old Indian billionaire, Ambani.

"You know I never really wanted a watch but after seeing that I was like, 'watches are cool'," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as his wife joked that she, "might want that." Zuckerberg and Chan were part of the star-studded guest list attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant at Ambani's parents' home in Jamnagar, India, over the weekend.

Watching the Watch

A video captured the couple inspecting the watch while socializing with other attendees at the lavish event, boasting a VIP guest list that includes Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton. "This watch is fantastic," Chan can be heard telling Ambani as takes a closer look at the watch.

"I know, I told him that already," Zuckerberg remarked, with his wife adding that the timepiece is "so cool."

The timepiece, one of several owned by Anant from the exclusive watchmaker Richard Mille, is believed to be the RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish. It boasts 18K rose gold and a bezel adorned with diamonds.

Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $176.1 billion, and his wife were part of an illustrious guest list attending three days of celebrations hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani for his son.

Anant, 28, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of affluent pharmaceutical moguls, in July.

The VIP guest list for their wedding includes Ivanka and her family, along with Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Ivanka shared stunning images and videos from the celebrations, featuring breathtaking fireworks display and the presence of elephants.

Ivanka embraced the grandeur of the event by donning an exquisite traditional Indian two-piece ensemble in a chartreuse shade.

Her 12-year-old daughter, Arabella, opted for a strapless yellow gown to complement her mother's outfit. Ivanka shared a charming video of the mother-daughter duo on a swing and posted a photo with her husband, Jared Kushner.

In her Instagram caption alongside the photos, she described the festivities as "enchanting."

The Big, Fat Indian Pre-Wedding

The extravagant celebration is rumored to have exceeded $150 million in costs, commencing with a performance by Rihanna. The singer is believed to have been paid $6.3 million for a two-hour show.

For Anant's sister's wedding in 2018, the family reportedly paid Beyoncé $6 million for a private concert.

The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of billionaire Shri Viren Merchant, who is the CEO of the private health firm Encore Healthcare.

Meanwhile, Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest man and the managing director of Reliance Industries, boasting a revenue of $110 billion.

The invite for the pre-wedding celebrations - which have been widely circulating on social media - read: "With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar.

"We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we'll cherish forever."

The guest list included several stars from the sporting world, such as India's former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Australian cricketer Tim David and his wife Stephanie Kershaw, and West Indies' former cricket captain Dwayne Bravo.

Notable businessmen, including Larry Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, were also present.

The event featured a strict dress code for the guests. On Friday night, attendees enjoyed a "evening in everland"-themed cocktail party.

The following day, they were instructed to wear "comfortable shoes" for a "walk on the wild side" at the groom's Reliance animal rescue center, which spans 650 acres and houses more than 2,000 animals.

In the evening, the couple hosted "Mela Rogue," and guests were advised to dress in a "dazzling desi romance" style.

On the third day, guests were instructed to pack "casual chic" attire for Tusker Trails to explore the local area.

The final event, Hashtakshar, meaning "signature," required guests to don traditional clothing, including sherwanis and sarees.