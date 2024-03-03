Captivating The King Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Captivating The King ending will reveal the fate of King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo. Episode 16 will air on tvN on Sunday (Match 3) at 9:20 pm KST. It stars Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung as King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo. The onscreen couple will face unexpected challenges in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the crime thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Kim Sun Deok penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Cho Nam Guk helmed the K-drama. It follows miserable monarch Yi In, who struggles with loneliness despite his high position. The mini-series focuses on the change in the relationship between King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo.

Here is everything about Captivating The King episode 16, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on tvN on Sunday (March 3) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Captivating The King episode 16:

US - 7:20 am

Canada - 7:20 am

Australia - 10:50 pm

New Zealand - 1:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 6:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 1:20 pm

France - 1:20 pm

Spain - 1:20 pm

UK - 12:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Hee Soo, disguised herself as a man to take revenge, will take her relationship with the King to the next level. The preview shows Hee Soo sharing a romantic moment with Yi In. The King does everything in his power to help her. The viewers are curious to watch how the onscreen couple will work together while navigating their differences.

Will Hee Soo come clean as a woman? -- is the biggest question that revolves around the viewers' minds. The newly released stills show her dressed as a woman. The photos show her sharing a romantic kiss with Yi In under the moonlight. Watch the last episode of this historical fantasy romance drama to know if Hee Soo will officially become the King's lover.