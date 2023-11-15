Paige Spiranac: Golf's Glamor Girl Defends Her Risky Instagram Post after Facing Backlash for 'Booty Cleavage' Photo

Golf glamor girl Paige Spiranac has defended a recent social media post, saying it has sparked 'outrage' from fans as she maintains that the photo in question is among her more modest ones. On Friday, the golf influencer shared cheeky snapshots on Instagram, featuring herself in a form-fitting T-shirt and a revealing mini-skirt, all while holding a pin on the golf course.

In one of the snaps, the stunning Spiranac can be seen flashing "booty cleavage," which particularly hasn't gone down well with many of her fans. The 30-year-old has made a significant impact on the sport, sharing images on the golf course in small, form-fitting skirts and low-cut tops.

Flashing Butt Cleavage

With 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Spiranac has earned the title of the 'world's sexiest woman.' However, this time she ended up disappointing many. On Friday, the former pro golfer turned influencer shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself in a snug, white collared shirt and a skirt that reveals a portion of her backside.

"Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?" she asked in her caption.

Although the photo received over 125,000 "likes," Spiranac shared on X that the image sparked "outrage" on that day.

"It's amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram. It's just a little cheeky or booty cleavage as I like to say lol. I think it's quite tame and this picture is cute. Thoughts?" Spiranac asked her on the platform.

The responses were mixed, with some users being offended by the photo.

"You'll break the internet," one X user responded.

Another remarked, "Paige, you don't need to get tacky to keep the brand doing well. This is a little bit more than is needed."

A fan went so far as to write an open letter on behalf of "everyone." "Paige.........please be more outrageous... Love, Everyone," the message on X read.

"To all those complaining about this photo, I thought it was a woman's right to do what she wants with her body? Or, did I miss something?" one person wrote.

"Paige is a free spirit and using all her assets to further her career. An amazing young [woman] who is talented and at the same time sensitive to comments made about her," another fan remarked.

Defending Her Outfit

On Instagram, Spiranac, who commands nearly four million followers on the platform, defended her outfit.

"I'm literally wearing a full golf outfit. Just a very small amount of cheek is showing. You can't see anything," she wrote in the comments.

Spiranac has recently defended her decision regarding the attire she wears while playing golf. She openly acknowledged that some of her outfits "really rub people the wrong way."

She provided an explanation for her outfit choices based on her background in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I was a gymnast before I switched into golf," said the former Cactus Tour member. "I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that's just what you wear when you're wearing a leotard and you're competing."

"When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn't have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That's just how I learned to play the game."

Spiranac recently released a calendar for 2024, actively promoting it on social media. On Monday, she posted two revealing pictures from the calendar on Instagram.

"The holidays are coming up and it's a perfect time to get my 2024 [calendar] for yourself or a fun gift for someone else. Perfect gift. Pin me up against your wall," she captioned the photos.