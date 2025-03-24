Golfer Tiger Woods Goes Public with New Romance, Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump

Golf legend Tiger Woods has confirmed he is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The news came through a social media post where Tiger shared two intimate photos. One showed the couple standing side by side, while the other captured them lying together.

In his caption, Tiger wrote, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Tiger Woods is famously private when it comes to his personal life. This announcement surprised many, as Tiger rarely shares details about his romantic relationships. His fans recall a similar moment in 2013 when he confirmed his relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Back then, Tiger explained that the decision to go public was to avoid the dangers of aggressive paparazzi, especially around his children.

Vanessa Trump, 46, was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children, including 17-year-old daughter Kai. Vanessa married Trump Jr. at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. She filed for divorce in March 2018, and the process was finalized later that year.

Rumors about Tiger and Vanessa's relationship had been circulating for weeks. Several gossip columns and entertainment outlets speculated on their status after spotting them together on multiple occasions. Now, Tiger has ended the speculation with this official announcement.

Tiger's relationship history has often made headlines. However, in recent years, he has been more cautious about sharing details with the public. The current post marks a shift, showing that Tiger is ready to share more about this new chapter.

Vanessa, who has kept a relatively low profile since her divorce, has now returned to the spotlight. Her former husband, Donald Trump Jr., has also been in the news lately. Reports suggest that Trump Jr. has split from Kimberly Guilfoyle and is now dating Bettina Anderson. Despite the separation, Trump Jr. mentioned that he and Guilfoyle will "always keep a special bond."

"Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does," Trump Jr. said late last year.

As for Tiger and Vanessa, no further details about their relationship have been shared yet. Both seem focused on enjoying their time together while asking for privacy. Fans and followers will now be watching closely to see how this new relationship unfolds, especially given Tiger's history of staying out of the spotlight when it comes to love.