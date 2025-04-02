Donald Trump Endorses Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Romance

Donald Trump is giving Tiger Woods his full support as the golf legend embarks on a new romantic chapter with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The former president expressed his happiness over the couple's relationship, revealing his close ties with Woods and sharing his excitement for the pair. "I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa," Trump told reporters on March 31. "Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger."

The bond between Trump and Woods has been strong for years. The 15-time major champion, who has two children from a previous marriage, has played golf with Trump multiple times before making his relationship with Vanessa public. Trump confirmed their conversations, recalling that Woods confided in him about his romance. "He's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it," Trump said, emphasizing his admiration for the golfer.

Trump, who has long been an advocate and friend of Woods, responded positively to the news. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good. That's good,'" Trump recounted. "I'm very happy for both. Let them both be happy." His remarks followed Woods' recent social media post, where the legendary golfer officially introduced his new relationship to the world. On March 23, Woods shared a heartfelt Instagram photo with Vanessa, captioning it, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."

The post immediately gained widespread attention, receiving warm reactions from friends, family, and fans alike. Among the well-wishers was Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law, who commented on Woods' post with heart emojis and wrote, "So happy for you both!" Their families have been acquainted for years, frequently crossing paths at social events. Most recently, their children were seen together at the Junior Invitational golf tournament in South Carolina. Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, both competed in the prestigious event, further intertwining their families.

Given their long-standing social circles and common interests, many view Woods and Vanessa's romance as a natural evolution of their connection. Trump's enthusiasm for Woods is well documented, having previously honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in 2019. At the time, Trump praised Woods as "an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance." While the primary focus remains on Woods and Vanessa, the Trump family's personal lives have often drawn significant media attention.

Donald Trump met his third wife, Melania, in 1996. They married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Barron, the following year. Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa for 13 years before their divorce in 2018. He later entered a high-profile relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, but their engagement ended in 2024. Ivanka Trump's personal life has also been closely followed. She married real estate executive Jared Kushner in 2009 after a brief breakup, and the couple now shares three children.

Kushner played a crucial role in Trump's presidency as a senior advisor. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, have also remained in the political spotlight. They met in 2008, married in 2014, and have two children. Lara's political career has grown over the years, leading to her election as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, married businessman Michael Boulos in 2022. Trump later announced her pregnancy during an October 2024 campaign event, adding another chapter to the family's evolving narrative.

As for Barron Trump, the youngest of Trump's children, he has largely stayed out of the public eye. Now a college student, he remains focused on his studies. Trump recently addressed his son's personal life, stating that Barron does not currently have a girlfriend, reinforcing his preference for maintaining privacy. Vanessa's new romance with Woods has drawn a mixture of public fascination and support, but with Trump's full endorsement, the couple seems to be starting their journey on a strong note. Despite the media attention, Woods and Vanessa appear to be embracing their relationship with confidence, backed by close friends and family members.