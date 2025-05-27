Vanessa Mariposa: Influencer and Reality TV Star Rushed to Hospital After Being Drugged and Robbed in Spain

Reality TV star and influencer Vanessa Mariposa was had to be hospitalized recently after claiming that she was drugged and robbed at a party. The Austrian influencer, who has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram, shared a video online describing the terrifying experience — revealing that she genuinely feared for her life during the incident.

"I want to share something serious with you, something that happened to me recently and that every woman needs to hear," the 32-year-old captioned her Instagram video. In the video, Mariposa explained to thousands of her followers that the harrowing incident took place while she and a friend were at a rooftop party in Mallorca, Spain.

Harrowing Experience

Mariposa shared that after having "just three glasses of wine," both she and her friend suddenly began to feel extremely ill, and she immediately sensed that something was seriously wrong. She stressed that they never left their drinks unattended, yet both became "extremely unwell out of nowhere."

Mariposa alleged that someone had spiked their drinks with date rape drugs, which caused her to vomit and left her unable to stand or walk.

"I couldn't walk properly, I threw up multiple times and I completely blacked out," she said. "I lost all memory of the night. That's when I knew something was really wrong. I really thought I was going to die."

Besides being drugged, Mariposa claimed that her Cartier bracelet and her phone's SIM card were also stolen. "And what scares me most is, I simply firmly believe that these disturbed people who did this to us had completely different intentions for us," she went on.

Narrow Escape

Mariposa said that, fortunately, her partner, Luca and another friend were nearby and sensed that "something was wrong," before stepping in to get the women home safely. The next day, both Mariposa and her friend were rushed to the hospital, where medical tests confirmed the presence of a date rape drug in their systems.

"The next day I went immediately to a doctor and also to the hospital to check my whole body and I'm still shocked about what happened," she said.

The model said she felt it was important to share her experience to caution other women and encourage them to stay alert and protect themselves.

"I'm sharing this because I want every woman out there to stay alert. Don't trust anyone blindly. Never leave your drink unattended," she said.

"Something far worse could have happened to us that night. Please take this seriously."

"I'm just grateful that we were so lucky in this nightmare that nothing worse happened to us physically," Mariposa added.