Joe Biden Has 'Aggressive' Form of Prostate Cancer Which Has Spread to His Bones Making His Condition Worse

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostrate cancer, which has spread to his bones, his office said on Sunday. A statement on the diagnosis revealed that the cancer has spread to his bones, and the family is currently exploring possible treatment options as the former president's condition continues to worsen.

This shocking announcement comes just over a week after doctors found a 'small nodule' on Biden's prostate, requiring "further evaluation" during a physical exam. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," read a statement from Biden's personal office issued on Sunday.

Shocking Diagnosis

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement went on.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

The former President's longtime doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, declared the 82-year-old "fit to serve" as the Democratic Party's leading candidate after a routine check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February 2024.

In July, after Biden's decided to withdraw from the presidential race, O'Connor told The New York Post that the former president was in "excellent" health.

Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine physical in February 2023, which was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. Dr. O'Connor said that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and no additional treatment was necessary.

News of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis has emerged amid a wave of accusations claiming that his former administration and close aides intentionally hid signs of his physical and mental decline from the American public.

Biden Completely Unwell

Some of Biden's inner circle allegedly held private discussions about the possibility of him needing a wheelchair during a potential second term if he had won re-election, according to a new book "Original Sin" by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios journalist Alex Thompson.

Biden's cancer diagnosis came just two days after Axios released bombshell audio clips from a series of interviews the former president gave to special counsel Robert Hur in October 2023, as part of an investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

The recordings—which the White House earlier refused to release amid growing concerns over Biden's cognitive health—captured moments where he slurred his words and struggled to recall key personal events, such as the end of his vice presidency, the death of his son Beau, and the year Donald Trump was elected president.

Following the announcement of Biden's diagnosis, Trump posted a short message of support for his former political opponent on Truth Social. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he wrote.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a message of sympathy on social media. "Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," Harris wrote on X.

"Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."