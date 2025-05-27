Katy Perry Suffers Embarrassing X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction after Her Bra Bursts Open During Las Vegas Performance

Katy Perry suffered an X-rated wardrobe malfunction during Las Vegas performance as part of her Lifetimes Tour. The 40-year-old pop star was enthusiastically performing her 2010 hit "Part of Me" while running across the stage in a revealing two-piece outfit, when the back of her metallic bra suddenly popped open.

Perry is currently well into her 84-date tour, which kicked off after the release of her seventh studio album, 143—a project that has received mixed reviews and is considered to be poorly planned. Perry said: "Oh S*** my bra is going to come off!" but ever the professionals, continued dancing before a member of her crew rushed to help.

Onstage Embarrassment

"Put my bra back on, Patrick," Perry said with a laugh, as a crew member rushed onstage to fasten the clasp while the crowd erupted in cheers. She then playfully told the audience they "hadn't paid enough" for a topless show, before carrying on with her performance.

This incident comes just after a buzzworthy moment during a recent show in Nevada, where Perry stunned fans by calling out an unsuspecting audience member.

Wearing a leotard paired with fishnet tights, she crouched low on stage, as she searched for her target in the crowd before accusing a fan of repeatedly sending private messages to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Looking down at the stunned fan - referred to as Kyle - she warned: "I know why you're here. Listen, if you keep DM-ing my man... you've been doing it for months, ever since the residency. You didn't come to see me play."

As the audience erupted with cheers, Perry continued, "If you keep on DM-ing my man I'm going to have you removed - seriously, get your own life."

She then raised her voice and shouted, "He don't want you, Kyle. I'm his wife. I'm his, he's mine... stay the f**k away."

Shocking Her Fan

Kyle, who was standing near the front of the stage, appeared shocked and turned to his friends as Perry seamlessly worked her way back into her performance. Luckily for him, the fiery exchange was all part of a scripted bit—an interactive moment Perry uses to engage the crowd before performing her 2024 single I'm His, He's Mine.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Perry has not been invited back to continue her Las Vegas residency, as her career continues to take a hit following backlash from her Blue Origin spaceflight and a troubled world tour.

The California Gurls singer has faced severe criticism over her 11-minute journey to space in April, where she joined Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez on an all-female mission.

Soon after the space trip, Perry launched her Lifetimes Tour to promote her seventh studio album, 143, which received largely negative reviews upon its release in September.