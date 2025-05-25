Panic as Maniac Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit Door and Kill Everyone Onboard Tokyo-Houston Flight

Panic broke out on a flight when a manic passenger tried to open the emergency exit mid-air, threatening to kill everyone onboard. The suspect, who has not been named, jumped for the door handle and tried to open it during a Saturday morning flight from Tokyo to Houston, Texas.

However, before he could open the door of the flight, fellow passengers quickly intervened, pulling him back and restraining him on the cabin floor. The All Nippon Airways flight had to make an emergency landing at Seattle Airport after being in the air for nine hours of its planned 12-hour trip.

Panic in Air

Officials at the international airport confirmed that the man was physically restrained while the plane was flying over Washington State. Spokesperson Chris Guizlo said, "Police and EMS were told that a passenger tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight."

The unnamed passenger suddenly lunged from his seat and rushed toward the emergency exit on the Boeing 777, just over three hours before the flight's scheduled landing

Given that it was a long overnight flight, most passengers were probably asleep when the incident occurred.

The pilot quickly decided to divert the plane to Seattle, successfully landing it within 45 minutes.

In general, airplane doors cannot be opened during flight due to the difference in air pressure between the cabin interior and the outside, which keeps them securely sealed.

Manic Removed after Flight Landed in Seattle

Law enforcement and medical personnel were waiting on the runway when the aircraft touched down at SeaTac around 4:20 a.m. According to airport authorities, the passenger was taken off the plane and immediately taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation related to a possible medical emergency.

As of Saturday night, no charges had been filed, and the person's name and condition have not been revealed.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and the man's mental health is also being evaluated.

"After evaluation of the individual, Port of Seattle Police determined the individual was having a medical crisis and they were transported via EMS to a local hospital," SeaTac spokesperson Chris Guizlo said.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that the plane eventually continued its journey and arrived in Houston at 12:15 p.m., roughly four hours later than scheduled.