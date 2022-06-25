US Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Roe v. Wade Decision, States Can Ban Abortion

The US Supreme Court has threatened the right to abortion by overturning its 49-year-old landmark Roe v Wade verdict, which legalized abortion across the country. The court upheld a Mississippi law, which bans the abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. After the new ruling, it's now up to the 50 states' governments to take a decision on abortion rights.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote that abortion presents a profound moral question. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," wrote Justice Alito.

Recently, a leak from the Supreme Court suggested that the apex court could overrun the Roe V. Wade verdict.

More to follow.