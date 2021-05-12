A viral claim stating that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can 'shed' viral particles from the vaccine and infect unvaccinated people is found to be fake. The hoax originated after LifeSite published an article claiming the same.

Ever since the pandemic broke in December 2019, health and medical professionals were racing against time to develop a vaccine. However, the vaccines too were mired in multiple conspiracies originating on social media.

'Shed' Spike Proteins Harmful for Children and Women

The latest conspiracy surrounding the vaccine originated after LifeSite published an article on May 3 claiming that that people who have received the coronavirus vaccine may still infect others. The website describes itself as "an independent pro-life news outlet."

The article has been headlined 'America's Frontline Doctors: COVID-vaccinated can 'shed' spike protein, harming unvaccinated.'

"As these experimental vaccines create 'spike proteins,' vaccinated individuals 'can shed some of these particles to close contacts' causing disease in them, including in children," reads the subhead of the article.

To make its claim authenticate, the article based it on a press release shared by America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS).

"AFLDS warned how spike proteins resulting from experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines have the capacity to 1.) pass through the "blood-brain barrier" causing neurological damage, 2.) be "shed" by the vaccinated, bringing about sickness in unvaccinated children and adults, and 3.) cause irregular vaginal bleeding in women," read the article.

"The vaccine produces many trillions of particles of spike proteins in the recipient. Patients who are vaccinated can shed some of these (spike protein) particles to close contacts," the press release says. "The particles have the ability to create inflammation and disease in these contacts. In other words, the spike proteins are pathogenic ('disease causing') just like the full virus," it adds further.

COVID-19 Vaccines Instructs Cells How to Make Protein —Reed

Debunking the viral claim made by the website, USA Today reported that the Americans who have receive the three vaccines, approved by the health authorities, do not "shed" coronavirus particles.

Stating that there was a small chance of COVID-19 vaccinated getting sick and spreading the virus (called breakthrough cases), the outlet claimed that according to a research suggests they are less likely to transmit the virus than unvaccinated people.

America's Frontline Doctors has previously spread misinformation about the pandemic, including the false claim that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19, claimed the outlet further.

In an email sent to USA Today, Jasmine Reed, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the COVID-19 vaccines give instructions to teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

"After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them. There is no way for a COVID-19 vaccinated person to 'shed vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19 and cannot cause COVID-19. Therefore, people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine cannot shed the virus or the vaccine," Reed said.