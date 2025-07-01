US Visas of British Punk-Rappers Bob Vylan Revoked After Chanting 'Death to IDF' and 'Free Palestine' During Glastonbury Music Festival

The US government revoked the visas of British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan on Monday after their antisemitic "hateful tirade" as they shouted "death to the IDF" during their performance at Glastonbury. Bob Vylan sparked outrage at the largest music festival in UK by leading a sick chant as crowd waved Palestinian flags and called for the deaths of Israeli soldiers.

British authorities and the US government have now launched an investigation the punk-rock duo—vocalist Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, and drummer Bobbie Vylan—over the incident. The pair were scheduled to open for American-Canadian artist Grandson on his U.S. tour starting in Spokane, Washington this October.

Banned from the US

However, the U.S. State Department has stepped in to block their entry into the country. "The State Department has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X on Monday.

"Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

The London-based duo tried to rally the crowd with chants of "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF," during their performance at the iconic Glastonbury music festival on Saturday.

While Bob Vylan's performance included a verbal attack on the Israeli military, the group Kneecap led chants slamming British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also voiced strong opposition to Israel.

"We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognize the strength of public feeling. There is absolutely no place in society for hate," police said in a statement.

Outright Protest

Campaign groups such as Stop Antisemitism, along with several Republican lawmakers, had been calling for their visas to be revoked. "Bob Vylan called for the death of the IDF yesterday at Glastonbury," Stop Antisemitism wrote on X before the State Department intervened.

"He's coming to the U.S. this fall as part of the Inertia Tour. This antisemite must have his visa denied/rescinded - his hate is not welcome here."

Florida Representative Randy Fine, a Republican known for his strong support of Israel, replied to the post with the words "on it."

Senator Ted Cruz, also a Republican, reposted a video on X showing Bob Vylan leading chants of "free Palestine" and "death to the IDF" at Glastonbury, denouncing the act as "sick." "Truly sick. Thousands of people screaming 'Death to the IDF.' This is the base of the Democrat Party," the Texas representative wrote.

However, Bob Vylan's vocalist, 34-year-old Pascal Robinson-Foster, stood by his remarks, posting on Instagram Sunday: "I said what I said."

The BBC, which broadcasts the festival live, admitted that it should have ended the livestream of Bob Vylan's performance once the offensive chants began.

The public broadcaster had displayed an on-screen warning during the set but admitted that stronger action should have been taken. "The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves," the BBC said in a statement.

"The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen."