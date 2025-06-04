Mohamed Sabry Soliman: Colorado Terror Attack Suspect's Wife and 5 Children Arrested by ICE for Illegally Staying in US

The wife and all five children of suspected Colorado terrorist Mohamed Sabry Soliman have been arrested by federal immigration agents, sources told The New York Post. Soliman, 45, an Egyptian citizen, who is accused of injuring 12 people in an antisemitic assault in Boulder using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, had been living in the U.S. illegally for two months after his legal status expired on March 28.

After his arrest on Sunday, ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents took his family into federal custody, according to a Department of Homeland Security official who spoke to the publication. It's understood that Soliman's family was also in the U.S. illegally.

Chilling Details Emerge

This came as it was revealed on Monday that Soliman had planned to carry out a mass shooting, but was unable to buy a gun due to his immigration status. Soliman, 45, now faces up to 624 years behind the bars if found guilty, officials said on Monday.

Soliman confessed to a detective that he originally planned to shoot his victims and had even taken a concealed-carry class to learn how to use a firearm, according to authorities. However, Boulder Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said at a press conference on Monday that the Egyptian citizen could not buy a gun because his U.S. visa was blocked.

Soliman made a brief appearance in a Denver court on Monday afternoon, wearing an orange jail uniform and white bandages wrapped around his head. When the judge asked if he understood the protective orders issued on behalf of the 12 victims, he replied yes.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said that Soliman is now charged with 16 counts of attempted murder, which could result in up to 384 years behind bars if he is found guilty.

He also faces a 48-year sentence for using two Molotov cocktails and another 192 years for the "attempted use" of 16 unused incendiary devices that were found near his arrest location. Authorities also confirmed he has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Mark Michalek, the FBI's special agent in charge in Denver, said that although evidence suggests Soliman acted alone in the attack, authorities are continuing to explore all potential angles and follow every lead in the investigation.

No Prior Criminal Record

Authorities said the suspect was not known to federal agencies prior to Sunday's incident. Court records reveal that Soliman had been tracking and intentionally targeting a local pro-Israel walking group called Run For Their Lives, which has been holding weekly walks to show support for Israeli hostages captured by Hamas following the October 7, 2023 terror attacks.

Soliman told investigators that he planned to "kill all Zionist people" and "wished they were all dead."

He said he found out about the group — including the planned route of their most recent walk — through their Facebook page, and positioned himself along Boulder's busy Pearl Street to carry out the ambush.

Soliman carried out the attack using a homemade flamethrower, he fashioned by filling a garden hose with 87-octane gasoline and igniting it with a lighter. He also threw two Molotov cocktails during the attack.

According to his arrest warrant, Soliman told detectives multiple times that he "wanted to be dead."

Soliman lived in Colorado Springs — roughly 100 miles south of Boulder — left handwritten notes for his family, which he hid in a desk drawer at their home.

Officials said that Soliman lived in Kuwait for 17 years before coming to the United States. He entered the country on a tourist visa through California and moved to Colorado Springs in 2022.