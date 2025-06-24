Iran Fires at Least 10 Missiles at Two US Air Bases in Qatar and Iraq in Retaliation for Trump Bombing on Its Nuclear Sites [WATCH]

Iran has attacked U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq, claiming it is in retaliation for President Trump's airstrikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend. Loud explosions were reported in Qatari capital Doha, and video footage captured air defense systems being activated in response to what Iran referred to as the "Blessings of Victory."

A "devastating and powerful missile" was fired at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement. The base hosts around 10,000 American troops and functions as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command. The White House has confirmed the potential threats to American military installations in Qatar and Iraq.

Iran Retaliates with Missiles

The Al Udeid Air Base near Doha hosts over 10,000 U.S. troops along with more than 100 aircraft, including strategic bombers and refueling tankers. However, in the days leading up to Monday's retaliatory strikes, U.S. officials had already evacuated at least 40 aircraft from the base and moved an unknown number of troops and said that "at this time, there are no reports U.S. casualties."

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," it said in a statement.

The White House announced that Trump was scheduled to hold a meeting with his national security team in the Situation Room at 1 p.m.

Qatar's government said that its air defenses "thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles."

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter," a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on X.

"We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law."

Tensions Escalate Further

Iranian state media warned that as many as 50,000 U.S. troops could be sent back to Washington in "coffins." Currently, around 40,000 American military personnel are believed to be deployed throughout the Middle East.

On Monday, Israel also carried out strikes on what it described as "regime targets" in Tehran, with reports claiming that "hundreds" of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a massive assault.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Doha, Al Udeid Air Base is the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East.

The base houses over 100 aircraft, including bombers, refueling tankers, and surveillance planes, and has played a central role in America's counterterrorism missions across the region.