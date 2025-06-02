How Did Devin Lee Harjes Die? TV Star Best Known for 'Broadway Empire' and 'Daredevil' Dies Aged 41 as Tributes Pour In

Devin Lee Harjes, a television actor best known for his work in "Manifest", "Boardwalk Empire", and "Daredevil," has died at the age of 41. He died on Tuesday at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City after battling an illness. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harjes was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Throughout his career, Harjes took on a variety of roles. Harjes famously played boxing legend Jack Dempsey in HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' and portrayed Oscar, a nurse at Rikers Island, in Marvel's "Daredevil." Harjes also played the role of Clyde, a bank security guard, in DC's blockbuster "Gotham." His untimely death was mourned by his friends and colleagues.

Sudden Death Devastates Industry

In addition to these notable performances, his acting portfolio included a variety of television shows and films such as "Orange Is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "FBI, Elementary", "Rebel in the Rye", "Boyz of Summer", "The Forest Is Red", "When the Shadow Falls", and "Surprise Surprise, Mr. Conovy".

Most recently, Harjes played the role of Pete Baylor in nine episodes during the third season of NBC's Manifest.

A seasoned performer, he earned the Best Actor award at Italy's Tolentino International Film Festival for his role in the 2012 film "The Forest Is Red", as mentioned in the obituary posted on his official website.

Harjes was born on July 29, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas, where he was raised in an environment filled with animals.

After realizing his passion for acting, Harjes pursued formal training in the field during college and later moved to New York City to build a professional career. In the beginning of his journey, he honed his skills by working on student films, indie projects, and off-Broadway theater productions.

Star in His Own Right

Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister, Trish Harjes, and her husband, Justin Kelley; his nephews, Tristin and Sawyer Kelley; his nieces, Rory and Charly Kelley; his ex-wife, actress Shiva Shobitha (Gotham); and his cherished cat, Maude.

As news broke of his tragic death, fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their condolences and honor his memory.

"My condolences to his friends and family and may his soul rest in peace. He will be missed," one fan tweeted.

Other fans reminisced about his standout roles, praising his performances as "smooth & bang-on with everything."

Antonio DiFonzo, director of Boyz of Summer, expressed his grief in a heartfelt post on Facebook. "Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes, an amazing actor and friend,' DiFonzo wrote.

"He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did! We will never forget you and your amazing part in The Boyz of Summer and our lives. Rest in peace, Lion Heart!"