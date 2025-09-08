US Open Broadcasters Ordered to Censor Cheers and Boos Directed at Trump When He Attends US Open Men's Final After 10 Years

All TV networks covering the US Open have reportedly been strictly ordered not to broadcast any boos or cheers directed at President Donald Trump when he attends the men's singles final in New York City on Sunday evening.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which organizes the US Open, sent a notice to all broadcasters urging them to cut out any "distractions" that might come from reactions to Trump's appearance at the Flashing Meadows on Sunday. "With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony," an email from the USTA first reported by Bounces said.

Playing Safe

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President's attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage," Disney-owned ESPN broadcasts the US Open in the United States.

The decision comes nearly ten years after Trump attended the US Open for the last time in 2015, when he was loudly booed by the crowd. He hasn't returned to the tournament since.

This Sunday's final will see Jannik Sinner face off against Carlos Alcaraz.

The USTA said it "regularly" asks broadcasters not to show off-court disruptions during matches.

Trump, 79, who has often attended major sporting events like the Super Bowl during his second term in the White House, is set to attend the US Open as a guest of Rolex — the luxury watchmaker that sponsors the tournament. The Swiss brand is currently dealing with a 39% tariff on its famous timepieces imported into the U.S.

Trump's Big Plans

After the US Open, Trump is expected to attend the New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers game at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, coinciding with the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He also announced plans to return to New York later in the month for the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island on Sept. 26.

Trump is also gearing up to host a UFC cage fight on the White House South Lawn next year as part of the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.

Some of his appearances at big sporting events have sparked debate — with supporters upset that networks didn't show him enough, and critics claiming that broadcasters edited out boos directed at him.

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz welcomed Trump's attendance at the US Open final.

"It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country," he told reporters, "to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match."

"For me, playing in front of him... to be honest, I will try not to think about it. I don't want... to be nervous because of it," he added. "It's great for tennis to have the president into the final."