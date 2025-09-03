Newly Released Epstein Files Show Unclothed Ghislaine Maxwell on Beach and Photos of Famed Personalities in Resurfaced Videos

Resurfaced video footage has shed new light on late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate, revealing walls decorated with photographs of the disgraced financier posing with influential figures, as well as photos of naked women — including an unclothed Ghislaine Maxwell.

Police footage released on Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee gives a haunting glimpse inside the pedophile's Florida mansion as it appeared in 2005, when investigators were probing allegations that he had sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. The video shows how Epstein had decorated the home with framed photographs of women — many of them nude — displayed throughout the property, from bathrooms and hallways to offices and even the gym.

Inside the Dirty Mansion

More than a dozen photographs of his former girlfriend, Maxwell, were on display inside Epstein's Palm Beach mansion—including one that showed her nude on a beach. One framed photo shows the pair rubbing shoulders with world figures, such as posing with Cuban leader Fidel Castro and even meeting Pope John Paul II.

Epstein bought the secluded Florida estate in 1990 for $2.5 million, later turning it into the hub of a predatory grooming operation that targeted girls as young as 14.

Although Epstein died in August 2019 before facing trial, his longtime associate Maxwell was later convicted and sentenced for recruiting young victims to the compound under the guise of "massage" sessions.

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released files it had obtained from the Justice Department tied to the investigations into Epstein and Maxwell, offering a stark reminder of the crimes that took place behind the mansion's gates.

The move comes amid growing pressure in Congress to bring more transparency to the Epstein case.

Among the newly released documents was a minute of surveillance video from the Metropolitan Detention Center that had previously been missing from the 11 hours of footage the Justice Department released in July.

At the time, prison officials blamed the "missing minute" on the Bureau of Prisons' surveillance system. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi even suggested that "'every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."

No More Mistakes

The House Oversight Committee has now included that missing clip as part of two additional hours of footage it released Tuesday, as part of a wider investigation into potential ethics violations by elected officials.

Nevertheless, much of what was shared offered little that was new. The files — uploaded to Google Drive — mostly contained hundreds of image scans of older court documents tied to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while facing charges of sexually abusing underage girls, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for helping him carry out the abuse.

Among the material was audio of a former Epstein employee telling investigators that "there were a lot of girls that were very, very young" visiting the Palm Beach estate, though he admitted he couldn't say for certain if they were underage.

He added that during Epstein's stays at the home, more than a dozen girls might come by, and part of his job was to clean the room where Epstein received "massages" twice a day.

Other files were heavily redacted, while some related to Epstein's earlier Florida prosecution — the controversial case that ended with a plea deal widely criticized as far too lenient. Emails included in the release showed tense exchanges between prosecutors and Epstein's defense team over the terms of his probation.