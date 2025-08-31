Trump Is Seen Getting Ready to Play Golf with Granddaughter Kai Quashing Conspiracy Theories About His Health and Death

President Donald Trump was seen getting ready to play golf with his granddaughter after wild conspiracy theories circulated about his health and death. The 79-year-old Republican was spotted on the White House's south lawn on Saturday around 8:45 a.m., getting into a vehicle with his granddaughter Kai.

Trump wore his usual golf attire for the outing in Virginia — black trousers, a white polo shirt, and his trademark red MAGA cap. Trump's outing comes after a wave of baseless online rumors suggesting he was ill or even dead, with the hashtag #whereistrump trending on Friday. However, Trump silenced his critics and everyone else who had been questioning his disappearance from public.

Alive and Kicking

The speculation started after several White House reporters pointed out that the president had not appeared publicly since a lengthy cabinet meeting on Tuesday and had no scheduled events for the weekend.

The chatter intensified after Vice President JD Vance told USA Today he was prepared to step in for Trump if "a terrible tragedy" occurred.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also fueled the rumors, urging people to pray for Trump while falsely claiming the president was going through a "health crisis" and appeared on the verge of "collapsing."

However, the rumors were shut down when Axios reporter Barak Ravid revealed that a U.S. official had confirmed the president was healthy.

"Trump is OK. Will play Golf this morning," Ravid posted on X, just before photos surfaced of the president with his granddaughter.

Earlier this week, Trump had a long cabinet meeting ahead of Labor Day to "celebrate the victories American workers have experienced over the past eight months," according to the White House.

On Wednesday, he also met with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Israeli official Ron Dermer to talk about a post-war strategy for Gaza.

Nothing to Worry

Back in July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which was causing mild swelling in his lower legs.

The president's doctor said in a memo that the condition is "a harmless and common issue" among older adults, with no evidence of serious arterial disease.

Typical recommendations for managing the condition include losing weight, regular walking, elevating the legs, and sometimes wearing compression stockings. In severe cases, it can eventually cause complications such as ulcers on the lower legs. While blood clots are a possible cause, Leavitt confirmed that was ruled out in Trump's case.

She also stressed that the condition was not causing him any pain. She declined to go into detail about his treatment plan, noting that such information was included in the physician's letter, which was later made public.

But the doctor's note matched exactly what Leavitt had already shared and offered no further information.

Trump also sparked when bruising was noticed on the back of his hand, but his physician explained it was caused by "irritation from frequent handshakes" along with his use of aspirin as part of a standard heart health regimen.