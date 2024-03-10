US Embassy Warns of Major Extremist Attack in Moscow as Security Forces Neutralize ISIS Cell Plotting Synagogue Attack

The U.S. embassy in Russia issued a warning regarding potential major extremist attack in Moscow, shortly after Russian security services claimed to have thwarted a planned attack on a synagogue. The embassy urged American citizens to leave Russia immediately and advised them to avoid large gatherings, including concerts, over the next 48 hours.

This cautionary message came after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the disruption of an alleged plot by militant group, Islamic State, to attack a synagogue in Moscow. It remains unclear if the embassy's warning and the FSB's statement are connected.

Following the U.S. embassy's alert, several countries including Britain, Canada, South Korea, and Latvia echoed the warning, advising their citizens against traveling to Russia. Many Western nations already advise against all travel to Russia due to ongoing tensions.

The heightened security concerns come amid the deepening crisis in Russia's relations with the West, largely fueled by the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of supporting Ukraine financially, militarily, and with intelligence, worsening the already strained relations between the two countries.

The FSB revealed that an Islamic State cell, operating as part of the group's Afghan arm known as ISIS-Khorasan, was preparing an attack on a synagogue in Russia's Kaluga region.

The militants were reportedly armed and resisted arrest, resulting in their neutralization by Russian special forces. Firearms, ammunition, and components for an explosive device were seized during the operation.

In light of these security concerns, diplomatic assignments to Moscow are considered among the most challenging in the world, with Western diplomats facing frequent surveillance and harassment. Russia, on the other hand, claims that its diplomats are also targeted and its citizens face discrimination in major Western capitals.

Despite these tensions, efforts to update security protocols, such as the "Moscow Rules" developed during Soviet times to mitigate risks, are underway to address modern security challenges in Russia.