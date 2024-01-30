Three US Soldiers Killed in Suicide Drone Strike on Base in Jordan Identified as Colleagues from Same Georgia Unit

The three US service members who lost their lives in the drone attack in Jordan over the weekend were identified on Monday as a decorated sergeant, a woman with plans to return home in June, and a daughter described by her mother as an "angel." All three soldiers were residents of Georgia and members of the same military unit, according to officials.

Sgt. William Rivers, 46, from Carrollton, Spc. Brianna Moffatt, 23, from Savannah, and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, from Waycross, were tragically killed in the drone attack carried out by Iranian-backed militants on a small outpost near the Syrian border on Saturday night. Besides, 34 others were injured.

Killed in Deadly Attack

All three soldiers were members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed at Fort Moore in Georgia. At the time of the attack, the troops were in their sleeping quarters, and the Pentagon confirmed on Monday that the victims were likely in bed during the incident.

"All of these different things that she had plans for, you know, were just cut short in the blink of an eye," Sanders' weeping mother, Oneida, told the Washington Post. "I just feel like somebody like her, that's so full of life, it's just unfair that she'll never get to realize those dreams that she had."

Kennedy's father, Shawn Sanders, a Marine veteran who fondly referred to his daughter as "Munchkin," shared that the family had been making plans to celebrate her return from the Middle East in June when they received the heartbreaking news of her death.

The grieving parents said that their daughter, Kennedy, was a diligent young woman. In addition to her studies to become an X-ray technician, she contributed to the community by coaching local soccer and basketball teams and working at a pharmacy.

Oneida mentioned that Kennedy had aspirations of becoming a full-time Army soldier and was learning Italian with the hope of visiting Italy after completing her military service.

Tributes Pour In

Kennedy was the first of the soldiers killed to be identified on Monday. "Our family would like to thank you for the respect given to Kennedy. Munchkin will be missed by many," her father wrote in a Facebook post announcing her death.

Flags in Waycross were lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Kennedy, as shared by her family. Mayor Michael-Angelo James is reportedly planning to conduct an honorary service upon her return home, according to WTOC.

The three soldiers, including Kennedy, served in different units: the 718th Engineer Company, the 926th Engineer Battalion, and the 926th Engineer Brigade, all based at Fort Moore in Georgia.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters: "What was different about this attack is where it landed. It did impact where the living quarters, and I believe it was pretty early morning so people were actually in their beds when the drone impacted."

Regina, Moffett's mother, said that the news of her daughter's death marked "one of the saddest days of my life."

"With a heavy heart I have to say that my Angel my first born has going on to be with GOD today," the mom wrote over the weekend on Facebook.

"The pain will never go away and my life is forever changed. I will never get to cook your favorite food, we will never get to talk on the phone and I will never see you walk through my front door again," she said.

"A piece of my heart and soul will always be missing," the mom said.

"Love you Baby Girl. Rest Easy. Always will be my first born."

Rivers joined the Army Reserves as an Interior Electrician in 2011 and had a notable military career. He served for nine months in Iraq in 2018 during Operation Inherent Resolve.

The US Army Reserve Command recognized him as a decorated sergeant, having received various honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and several other medals.

"On behalf of the Army Reserve, I share in the sorrow felt by their friends, family, and loved ones," said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve. "Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are committed to supporting those left behind in the wake of this tragedy."

The drone assault is the deadliest attack on US troops in the Middle East since an ISIS bomb killed four American soldiers in 2019.