Live

The Novel Coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has infected over 900,000 people in the world and killed more than 47,000. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province but later, the epicentre shifted to Europe. Now the US has emerged as the center with mounting death toll.

As of now, the US has reported over 216,515 infection cases and most of them are from the state of New York, which has remained the business capital of the world for decades. The US now accounts for the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world and the death toll in the country has surged past 5,000.