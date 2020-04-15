The US President Donald Trump's name is getting printed on $1,200 coronavirus checks, which are being disbursed to about 70 million American workers. This will reportedly delay the delivery of the stimulus checks as it would involve changes in the computer code.

US Treasury Department has ordered Trump's name to be printed on $1,200 checks being distributed to 70 million American workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Washington Post reported. Thus, Donald Trump will become the first US President whose name will appear on the disbursements by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Trump's name being printed on coronavirus stimulus checks

A president is not authorized to sign legal disbursements by the US Treasury. Thus, his name will appear below a line that reads, 'Economic Impact Payment'. An official from the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service will be the official signatory of the stimulus checks.

An official told the newspaper that the Treasury Department was told to include Trump's name on the checks, on Tuesday. The Treasury Department, however, denied any delays. The "Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned," it told the Post.

Interestingly, earlier this month, the US President denied the reports that he wanted to sign the stimulus checks. "Me sign? No," Trump said during a White House briefing April 3. "There are millions of checks. I'm going to sign them? No. It's a Trump administration initiative. But do I want to sign them? No," Trump said at a White House briefing on April 3.

Coronavirus stimulus checks to be disbursed to American workers

Under the $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the US Congress, last month, Americans who made $75,000 in 2019 are eligible for $1,200 payment. Couples who filed taxes jointly and have an income of less than $150,000 would receive $2,400 with an additional $500 per child.

Economic activities have come to a halt due to the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. About 16.8 million American workers have filed unemployment, during the coronavirus pandemic.