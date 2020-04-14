The novel coronavirus that apparently originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China is now creating chaos in all nooks of the globe, and the latest reports suggest that this deadly pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 1,19,700 people worldwide.

The United States is one of the countries which has been badly hit by COVID-19, and the country recorded more than 1,500 deaths on Monday.

Healthcare centre turns cemetery

In the United States, coronavirus is literally continuing its killing spree, and in a Virginia nursing home, 42 people have died due to COVID-19 infection. It should be noted that 127 elderly people out of the 163 residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

Considering the age of the residents here, medical experts believe that the death toll may rise in the coming days. Shockingly, 35 members of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center are also tested positive for coronavirus.

"It's been tough. We were surprised by how quickly this went through. It's a battle that at times we feel like we're losing. It's a battle that we have to fight every day and night, seven days a week," said medical director James Wright, Thomson Reuters reports.

United States weeps

As of now, coronavirus has killed more than 23,000 people, and the total number of infected people has risen to half a million in the country. In the midst of this chaos, a top medical expert has warned that COVID-19 could affect at least 50 percent of the American population.

This shocking prediction has been made by Michael Osterholm, who is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota. "Come on everybody, up to 50 percent of this country is going to get infected before this is over. This is not even the beginning of the end, rather, this is the end of the beginning, we now need to realize we have a long road ahead of us," said Osterholm.