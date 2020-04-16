US President Donald Trump had denied on April 3 that he wanted his name signed in the stimulus checks that will be received by millions of citizens during economic crisis during the Coronavirus pandemic. But later it was revealed that the US Treasury Department officials were already secretly working in a plan to put Trump's name on the payments. As per the reports, the president, who was musing about placing his signature on the checks in late March, has defended the unprecedented move on Wednesday, April 15.

Meanwhile, these federal stimulus checks which were sent to help ease the economic windfall were also received by some unexpected recipients in the US.

The stimulus checks

Along with millions of Americans, the checks were sent to many dead people. US citizens took it to social media and shared tales of the misdirected dough delivered as part of the $2.2 trillion bailout package which was passed by the Congress in March, including Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

Massie tweeted and image and wrote that: "Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg. This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened."

A financial adviser, Scott Salaske said in another tweet, "I know someone who received their $1,200 #StimulusCheck today & also received $1,200 for their deceased spouse who passed in early 2018, which was clearly indicated deceased on their 2018 tax return. Is the government that desperate for people to spend money?"

A Twitter user, Scott Gustin wrote on the social media platform that $1,200 was given to the bank account of his grandmother who passed away in 2018 and shared the picture of the payment status.

However, it should be noted that government money deposited to deceased people's account is not new, said Malcolm Sparrow, who served on a panel in 2010 under President Barack Obama for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. He told USA Today that "The American government paying money out to dead people, or to dead patients, or dead welfare beneficiaries is years and years old."

Sparrow also added that for such mistake outdated government data is responsible while claiming that it is also possible that people are filing false claims with names of deceased people. It should be mentioned, as per early reports, in 2009, a similar incident took place when more than 70,000 dead recipients received checks sent through the Obama administration's economic stimulus package.

Trump's name on checks received by millions of Americans

It should be mentioned that the effort to add Trump's name on millions of "Economic Impact Payment" checks started shortly after the President signed the bipartisan $2 trillion legislation on Match 27 aimed at stemming the financial fallout from Coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the economy.

As reported by the Washington Post, Trump said on Wednesday that "I don't know too much about it. But I understand my name is there." In addition, the president also mentioned that "I don't know where they're going, how they're going," but "I do understand it's not delaying anything and I am satisfied with that. I don't imagine it is a big deal. I am sure people will be very happy to get a big fat, beautiful check and my name is on it."