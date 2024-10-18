UNRWA Teacher's Passport Found on Body of Yahya Sinwar as Haunting Video Captures Final Moments of Hamas Chief Before He Was Killed [WATCH]

A United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration teacher's passport was reportedly found on the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday, photos show.

A passport, seemingly belonging to Hani Zourob, a teacher with the troubled UNRWA, was reportedly found on Thursday by Israeli authorities on the body of the terrorist leader, according to photos shared on X by an Israeli correspondent for KAN News. It remains unclear whether the passport is authentic or counterfeit. This comes as a chilling video emerged that captures the final moments of Sinwar before the Israeli forces killed him in Gaza.

Mystery Passport of UNRWA Teacher

The UNRWA has been slammed after reports emerged that at least 12 of its employees were involved in the terrorist attack on Israel. However, the teacher in question, who fled Gaza through the Rafah crossing in April, is reportedly living in Egypt, according to the correspondent.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, along with two other Hamas terrorists traveling with him. This comes more than a year after he masterminded the attack on Israel that led to the war. Israeli officials confirmed their deaths on Thursday.

An Israeli drone recorded Hamas leader Sinwar's final moments before being killed.

A wounded Yahya Sinwar, his face covered and seemingly missing his right hand, can be seen sitting alone on a couch in the ruins of a building. Israeli soldiers, unaware they were looking at the man responsible for ordering the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, had been searching for him for months.

When Sinwar finally spotted the drone hovering just a few feet away, he tried to throw an object at it using his left hand in a desperate attempt to keep his location hidden. The soldiers then called for a second strike on the building, which killed Sinwar and two other Hamas terrorists who were with him.

Chilling Final Moments

On Thursday, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters that Sinwar was likely trying to flee north as Israeli forces advanced in Rafah, an area where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had sought refuge earlier in the year.

Hagari also said that Sinwar was likely shot in the hand and had taken shelter in the building when it was struck by Israeli forces.

U.S. and Israeli officials have hailed Sinwar's death as a major setback for Hamas, with the potential to bring an end to the war in Gaza and facilitate the release of the remaining 97 hostages abducted on October 7.

"To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "This war can end tomorrow.

"It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages. Israel will guarantee the safety of all those who return our hostages," Netanyahu added.