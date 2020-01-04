WWE has officially announced the name of the third guest of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast. Well, it is none other than Kane, whose original name is Glenn Thomas Jacobs.

The WWE Network first asked its followers on Twitter to guess the next guest and then formally announced, "IT'S GOTTA BE... IT'S GOTTA BE @KANEWWE! The next episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions drops immediately following #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II one week from Sunday on @WWENetwork! [sic]" As mentioned in the Tweet, the episode will be aired 12 January after WWE NXT goes off air.

The first guest of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions was The Undertaker, who was Kane's older brother in the storyline. They had worked together for decades and provided a lot of entertainment to the fans.

"Our first match was in Smoky Mountain Wrestling back in 1995 and then fast-forward to how so much of my career would be intertwined with his and Kane would be a big part of The Undertaker's story. I have an immense amount of personal respect for him. I would have never been able to do, in my career, what I was so fortunate to do if it hadn't been for The Undertaker," Kane had recalled in an interview with SportingNews.

Currently, Kane, who is away from WWE, is the mayor of Knox County. His last appearance in the sports entertainment was in Monday Night Raw in September 2019.

Goldberg was the second guest on Broken Skull Sessions. Both the episodes have met with good response from the fans of WWE as it brought out some lesser-known and interesting stories of their lives.