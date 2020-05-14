The Undertaker has confessed in an interview that his retirement is on the cards, but he is still looking forward to finish his career with a perfect match.

Speaking with People, The Undertaker has opened up on his plans on retiring. When he was asked how he would like to end his career in the sports entertainment, the Deadman said, "When you're thinking of the old school Undertaker, that's not a character that comes down to the ring and says, 'Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It's been a great career. I want to thank...' That's not what that guy does if you're being true to the character and what people want to see," he is quoted as saying.

In the last few years, there have been plenty of rumours on The Undertaker bidding goodbye to WWE, considering age and other factors. Especially after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, people have been predicting that he would hang his boots sooner than expected.

However, The Undertaker is keen on delivering a top performance before he ends his career. "I've had this amazing career, I've been so blessed to have this career and far exceeded the expectations of when I got in this business. But I kind of want the John Elway ending, you know?

"The John Elway ending, when he went out and he won a couple of Super Bowls and then retired. Or Peyton Manning, he wins the Super Bowl, then retired," he continues. "When I'm looking at it, I want that match, that match when it's just like, 'Oh yeah. Bam. I still got it. I got gas in the tank, I tore it down. Now walk away.," The Undertaker claims.

The Phenom, whose match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match garnered good response, has been active in the sports entertainment for three decades now. If we have to believe the latest rumours, he is considering retiring at Survivor Series later this year.