The Undertaker and AJ Styles had a first-ever Boneyard Match at the WrestleMania 36 held in April. The Deadman defeated the latter in the clash at the WWE Performance Center.

It was a uniquely presented match which garnered positive response from the fans. The Boneyard was not an usual match as it involved a lot of special effects. As it was filmed without crowd, the creative had ample of opportunity to infuse cinematic elements.

The Undertaker's biker gimmick on the lines of the American Badass gimmick and it provided a lot of entertainment to the viewers. The Phenom's last few outings have not been up to the mark and this match showcased him in the best possible way.

The match was won by The Undertaker in the end as he buried AJ Styles alive. Now, there is a buzz around the re-match.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning a re-match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. However, this time, there would not be a special match like in the WrestleMania rather it will be a traditional match.

Well, it has to be seen how the story will be build around them. The next big event is SummerSlam in WWE.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of The Undertaker planning to bid goodbye to the WWE this year. Reports have claimed that the Deadman would hang up his boots at Survivor Series in Texas in front of his home crowd.

The Deadman will be completing his 30-year in WWE on 22 November and the pay-per-view event will be possibly held on this date.