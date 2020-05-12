Becky Lynch, who has announced her pregnancy with her first child with Seth Rollins on Monday, 11 May, has revealed that they were scheduled to tie the knot in this month, but the plans have gone for a change due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with People, Lynch has claimed that they are enjoying their engaged period and happy that they are welcoming a new member into their lives. "We'll get around to that," the website quotes Lynch as saying over the wedding. "There's no rush, and now we'll have a little flower girl or a page boy," she is quoted as saying by the website.

Talking about her pregnancy, The Irish Lass Kicker has said that she always wanted to have children and her dream is turning a reality after she started dating Seth Rollins. "When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch explains.

The couple had announced about their relationship in May 2019 and got engaged three months, later. However, they got their first clue over the arrival of the baby in April. Initially, her pregnancy test was negative, but the digital test confirmed that she was carrying a baby.

Becky Lynch admits that she was nervous once it was confirmed that she was pregnant as she needs to take care of her as well as the new person to ensure the safe growth of the baby.

Opening up on her nervousness over the news, she said, "Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be," she continues. "But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing," the WWE star further adds.

However, the fiancé Seth Rollins announced about her pregnancy on Monday Night Raw before relinquishing the Raw Women's Title to Asuka. She has been a champion since WrestleMania 35.