The Undertaker's dream run lasted for 21 straight wins at WrestleMania. It was all started at WrestleMania 7 when the Deadman clashed and defeated with Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. His beat CM Punk at the WrestleMania 29 and the streak finally came to an end at the 30th edition of WWE's flagship event when Brock Lesnar defeated the Phenom.

However, it would possibly ended if Kevin Nash, who was popularly known as Diesel, had stayed in WWE and not gone for WCW. In an interview with After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, he has opened up on what could have happened if had not ended his association with WWE. Well, if I would've stayed, I wouldn't have dropped the belt to Bret to give to Shawn unless I was guaranteed a win at Mania against Taker," WWE Inc quoted him as saying.

He continued, "I wouldn't have done it. I would've had too many losses in a row. I would've needed a big win right there, so there goes 'The Streak'. I'm just saying. Mark wasn't a mark. For me to do business, that could've been a possibility. I'm not saying it would've happened. I'm not saying Vince would've booked it that I would have been over," Nash said. "I definitely wouldn't have coughed it up without something. I was leaving, so it was like alright. There was a lot of things that could have changed."

Coming back to the streak, after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, he went on to defeat Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon in the next two editions. He lost Roman Reigns in the 33th edition, but won the match against John Cena in the next pay-per-view event.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker, who was last seen at Elimination Chamber in 2019, is preparing for his return at WrestleMania 36. He is expected to face AJ Styles.