John Cena seems like going to get a better opponent than Elias at WrestleMania 36. The plans have gone for changes following the poor response from the fans to the rumoured match at the WWE's flagship pay-per-view event.

For some time now, it was reported that WWE Creative had zeroed in on Elias as John Cena's opponent, as per Wrestling Observer Radio. He was expected to start the build up from this week's SmackDown from Friday, 28 February.

Not just The Cenation Leader's match, changes are taking place for five to six matches. Bray Wyatt is having a face off with Goldberg for at WWE Super Showdown to be held in Saudi Arabia 27 February.

Goldberg might defeat Bray Wyatt if the latter vs Roman Reigns match is not happening at WrestleMania 36, Dave Meltzer has speculated in his newsletter.

Coming back to John Cena, he had hinted earlier about taking part in the pay-per-view. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, he said, "Performing at WrestleMania this year would be a gift. I haven't been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those WrestleMania spots are few and far between. I've expressed that I'm off. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa,"

He added, "I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor. If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small. "

John Cena has not been active in WWE for over two years now. He has been making sporadic appearances in the sports entertainment due to his Hollywood and TV commitments. The Champ thinks that his time as a full-time wrestler is nearly over and he is not having any ambition to play for the big belts.