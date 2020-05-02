After The Undertaker's clash with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, there have been lots of rumours of his retirement. Now, the Deadman himself has spoken about it in an upcoming documentary on WWE Network.

On WWE Network special The Last Ride, The Undertaker opened up on his retirement. "I'm gonna go out with a match fitting The Undertaker. That's what separates being good — great — and being a legend," Inquisitr quotes him as saying.

Although his comments are open for multiple interpretations, the Undertaker's statement comes after Kurt Angle opened up about having a conversation with the Deadman following botched up match against Goldberg, last year.

As per Kurt Angle, he recommended AJ Styles as The Undertaker's opponent for the Boneyard match. Taker and Styles came up with a solid entertaining match. The fans enjoyed and it won a lot of appreciation.

While The Phenom's latest comments might state that he wants one more match, a section of people and pundits believe that the Taker is hinting that WrestleMania 36 clash was his final outing in the WWE.

It may be recalled that Dave Melter of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had recently indicated that The Undertaker could be ready to hang up his boots.

"There's a lot of talk that [The Undertaker] wanted to retire on a good note because he's had these bad matches. If that's the case, this would be the way to retire," he said.

However, there have also been reports of The Undertaker bidding goodbye in front of his home crowd in Dallas, Texas. He completes 30 years of his association with the sports entertainment on 22 November and we would retire on the day in the Survivor Series.