A few days ago, rumours were rife that The Undertaker would be bidding goodbye to WWE and his Boneyard match at recently-held WrestleMania would be his last match. Now, there seems to be some positive news for the fans who were disappointed to read about the Deadman's retirement.

The latest buzz is that The Undertaker will be taking part at Survivor Series which will be held towards the end of 2020. The Phenom's performance at the Boneyard match had garnered a lot of appreciation and there have been lots of talks over how he has been used to best of his ability even at this age.

The year 2020 marks the 30 year completion of The Undertaker in WWE. The company is expected to make it big by using this as an opportunity to attract packed arena. According to WrestleVotes, Survivor Series will be held on 22 November on Dallas, Texas.

It is said to be a special arrangement made for Taker as Dallas is his hometown. This is likely to be The Undertaker's last pay-per-view event and this sentiment helps to sell tickets like hotcakes.

What makes the event special is 22 November is the day The Undertaker made his debut in WWE.

Who will be his opponent?

The Undertaker's match with AJ Styles has met with positive response. There is a possibility of this feud continuing for some time. However, the fans wants the Deadman to face Sting.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff, showering good words about the Deadman's recent performance, said "This version opens the door for Undertaker to have some significant and interesting stories outside of the ring that doesn't have to live up to the expectations that he had with some of the bigger names over the last 5,10,15 years. If he decides to hang up the boots, God bless you but if he decides to keep it going, I'm excited for him because I think the door just opened, especially between him and AJ. I think Undertaker can really help elevate AJ if they keep moving forward."