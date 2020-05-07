The documentary on The Undertaker titled 'The Last Ride' made by WWE Network is expected to open up a few interesting stories about him. In the latest trailer, the Deadman has opened up on his near-death experience during a match, last year.

He is one of the few who have stood the test of time. For close to three decades now, the Deadman has remained relevant in the business and helping the talents grow in the sports entertainment. He has seen many ups and downs.

More importantly, the Phenom has suffered many injuries and in the trailer he apparently mentions about the near fatal injury. "I was two inches away from making my wife a widow, and my kids fatherless," the Deadman says.

The Undertaker had a botched up match with Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The performances of both the stars were no up to the mark and the latter's Jackhammer almost went wrong. The Deadman had a near escape.

It looks like The Undertaker opens up on the match in length.

In the trailer, many top names from the business like Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin and Ric Flair are seen speaking about The Undertaker.

The Phenom also speaks about his self doubts and desire to end his career on a high note. He says, "I want them thinking "this guy's got a lot left in the tank". If I can leave with that, I'll be content I can walk away. I say that, but I've been saying it for a long time.'"

He claims, "'I'm either gonna go out with a match that's fitting of The Undertaker at WretsleMania, or I'm going out on my shield, one way or another,'"

It will be aired on 10 May on the WWE Network after The Money in the Bank goes off air.