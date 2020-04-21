Drew McIntyre has revealed a lot of interesting stories from WWE on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast and one among them is about The Undertaker's reaction to his bearded look.

In the podcast, Drew McIntyre has spoken about Sheamus and him getting advices from The Undertaker and the Triple H, respectively. "He [Sheamus] would talk about how Hunter [Triple H] sat him down and explained it step by step. 'Taker would sit there and give riddles I could never figure out, 'It's not playing the wrestler, it's being the wrestler.' I'm walking away like, 'What the hell is he talking about? He's giving me riddles!'" Sportskeeda quotes him as saying.

The Scottish Terminator talks about realising what the Taker said once the lights went off. He then reveals about the Phenom's response to his new book in his first spell. Drew McIntyre states, "When I tried to grow a beard for the first time, he said, 'I've got more hair on my a** than you've got on your face, boy.'"

It is interesting to note that both Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker main-evented WrestleMania 36. While the former locked horns with Brock Lesnar and emerged victorious, the Deadman had a face off with AJ Styles and defeated him.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntye is ready to take on Seth Rollins at the Money in the Bank.

On the other side, there have been rumours of The Undertaker bidding goodbye to WWE. The latest buzz was that he might retire at Survivor Series in Dallas in front of his home crowd on 22 November.

It marks also 30 years of the Deadman in the sports entertainment.