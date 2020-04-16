Roman Reigns has stated that there has never been enmity between him and Brock Lesnar. The duo has locked horns six times in the last five years.

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, he was asked about the backstage issue after being legitimately hit by the Beast Incarnate. "It's all situational. When you're with Brock, it's always a little different because it's Brock. But when you're in a main-event scenario, it's all love. Hit me, you know what I mean?" He is quoted as saying in the interview by Sportskeeda.

So far, Roman Reigns has clashed with Brock Lesnar in three single matches, two triple threat matches and once in a Fatal 4-way match. While the former has won two times, the latter had the last laugh thrice.

The Juggernaut took on Brock Lesnar for the first time at WrestleMania 31 for WWE World Heavy Weight Championship and they were joined by Seth Rollins, who cashed-in Money in the Bank and won the match.

The Next Big Thing clashed with Reigns and Dean Ambrose for Number 1 Contender at Fastlane 2016 and the Big Dog emerged victorious.Their next clash came at SummerSlam 17 in the Fatal 4-way Match for WWE Universal Championship which also involved Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

Brock Lesnar defeated all the three and locked horns with Roman Reigns for the fourth time at WrestleMania 34. Once again, it was the Beast Incarnate who won the battle.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face again in Steel Cage Match for WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2018. The result remained the same. However, the Powerhouse managed to beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in the same year to win the championship.