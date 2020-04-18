Big Show has responded to the criticism that WWE is facing for conducting WWE tapings when the world is battling Covid-19 aka Coronavirus outbreak. The Giant has defended the company stating it is trying to entertain the audience, while taking all the safety precautions.

In an interview with Fox News, Big Show said, "I know that when I was there to do some things that I do with Drew McIntyre [there was] medical screening, temperature taking and social distancing. It was really nice to see how much WWE went after making the talent as safe as possible and those that wanted to compete for the fans. And that was one thing that's been made very clear to all the talents -- you don't have to. If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family."

According to him, if the wrestlers are in a position where they could not put others' lives at risk and want to entertain fans, they can take part in the tapings. The World's Largest Athlete also appreciated the talents for coming up with good performances at the recently-held WrestleMania 36.

The mayor of Orange County has given permission to WWE for live tapings even after a statewide stay-at-home order came into effect due to Coronavirus outbreak. "With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business and so therefore they were allowed to remain open," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings had told reporters.

However, there has been criticism from a section of people for going head with the tapings even when the US has been badly hit due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company had stated that the safety of the talent and staffs are its top priority. "We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement.

It added, "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."