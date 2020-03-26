Daniel Bryan made his comeback to WWE after nearly ending his career due to injury. Since then, he has taken his second chance seriously and appreciating the opportunity.

The American Dragon had faced Brock Lesnar after his return at Survivor Series and the former lost to the Beast Incarnate. Yet it turned out to be a special night for him as it helped him come out of his previous image, thus giving him a much-needed heel transformation, he said on WWE's The Bump.

"I don't consider that I lost that match. They never mention this on WWE TV at all, but if you watch that match, I never kicked out. The reason why was Brock never pinned me, until he pinned me. But also, I was transitioning from the old 'Yes' Daniel Bryan to the 'New' Daniel Bryan. "I really wanted to antagonize Brock Lesnar, to beat me up as much as he could because I felt he needed to beat the old Daniel Bryan out of me, and I feel like he did a very good job at that," WWE Inc quotes him as saying in the interview.

The Air Goat claimed that he wanted to antagonise the Beat Incarnate to kick the old Daniel Bryan out of him and appreciated Brock Lesnar for successfully doing it.

When asked whether he would like to have a rematch against the Beast Incarnate, he said, "With Drew [Gulak] helping me train, I have no doubt that I - no one can defeat Brock Lesnar- but I believe, I would love to have another one [match]," Bryan admitted. "And with Drew as my coach, I think I can come out on top this time, maybe."