The Bella Twins has made shocking revelations in their new memoir Incomparable. From being raped twice in high school to their affairs-break-ups, the book throws light at some of the lesser known incidents about their lives to public.

Notably, they have expressed their unhappiness over Ronda Rouseytaking away all the limelight at her debut in Royal Rumble. "It was nothing against Ronda—it is thrilling that she is at WWE—but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement," Nikki wrote in the memoir. "It just didn't need to happen like that."

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut by teaming up with Kurt Angle in a match against Triple-Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. In a matter of time, she had WWE Raw Women's Championship around her waist and main-evented WrestleMania 35.

Coming back to Bellas, Nikki Bella took a break after WrestleMania 33 after suffering from a neck injury. Despite multiple surgeries, she could not recover and in the end, she bid goodbye to WWE.

However, the John Cena's former girlfriend is happy with her decision. She claims, "There's so much more to life outside of wrestling. When I was younger, I wanted to die out there in the ring, but now I can recognize my wrestling career for what it's been - an incredible chapter of my life. Life-making, really."