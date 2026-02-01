Undercover Miss Hong Episode 6: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Undercover Miss Hong episode 6 will air on tvN on Sunday (February 1) at 9:10 PM KST. Big revelations are awaiting viewers in this chapter, which will follow Hong Geum Bo and her roommates. The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Cho Han Gyeol, will feature Geum Bo, a stubborn character, stepping in to help her roommate, Go Bok Hee.

Previously, Geum Bo did not cooperate with her roommates when they requested that she let Kim Bom stay with them. The six-Year-old daughter of Kim Mi Sook desperately wanted to stay with her mother. As a single mother, Mi Sook couldn't afford an apartment for them. She put her child in the children's home in hopes of working hard and saving some money to buy an apartment.

Unfortunately, Kim Bom didn't want to stay in the children's home. She sneaked into the hostel room and secretly stayed with her mother until Geum Bo found out about it. She was against keeping the child in the hostel. Geum Bo asked Mi Sook to send the child back to the children's home. Unwillingly, Mi Sook took Kim Bok to the children's home. But the child came back again.

This time around, they hid it from Geum Bo for a week. One day, she came back from work early. Her roommates were still at work. When she was enjoying her me time, the female lead heard some noise. Geum Bo became suspicious and checked the room. She saw Kim Bom lying in bed with a high fever. She rushed her to the hospital and informed Mi Sook about it.

After the child's discharge, the ladies gathered together for another emergency meeting to decide about Kim Bom. This time, Geum Bo had to agree with her roommates because the child knew some of her secrets. It remains to be seen how this bonding between the four ladies will impact the secret investigation of Geum Bo.

Geum Bo will step in to help her roommate in the upcoming episode of Undercover Miss Hong. The newly released stills show Geum Bo helping her roommate during a dangerous situation. Bok Hee finds herself in trouble while interacting with a mysterious man. Shortly before things get worse, Geum Bo steps in and helps her roommate. She does her best to let the mystery man escape.

According to the production team, a heartbreaking secret about Bok Hee will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Geum Bo at a company dinner. She feels anxious after seeing Shin Jung Woo at the event. Will she succeed in her secret mission?

People in Korea can watch this workplace comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover Miss Hong:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Geum Bo, a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo appears in the mini-series as Shin Jung Woo, Geum Bo's former lover and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities.

Undercover Miss Hong also stars Ha Yoon Kyung as Go Bok Hee, Geum Bo's roommate and a secretary at Hanmin Investment & Securities. Cho Han Gyeol appears as Albert Oh, Division Manager of the Risk Management Division at Hanmin Investment & Securities. He is also the grandson of Kang Pil Beom, Founder of Hanmin Investment & Securities. The character is portrayed by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa.

Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seon Ho directed it. This K-drama revolves around the undercover operation of an elite securities inspector and features the various challenges during her secret investigation.