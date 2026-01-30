Undercover Miss Hong Episode 5: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Undercover Miss Hong episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (January 31) at 9:10 PM KST. The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Cho Han Gyeol, will focus on the secret investigation by Shin Jung Woo in the upcoming episode. He will work on gathering more information about his former lover, Hong Geum Bo, and her relationship with the new staff, Hong Jang Mi.

Previously, Jung Woo visited the restaurant run by Geum Bo's parents and interacted with them. After seeing the president casually chatting with her parents, the female lead barely managed to pull him out of that place. She tried her best to prove her identity as Jang Mi, Geum Bo's sister. When Jung Woo confronted her about the sandglass that he saw on her desk, the female lead said she saved it from her sister's garbage.

In the end, Jang Mi and her roommates were shocked to feel the presence of a stranger in their room. The female lead gathered some courage and headed towards a cupboard to catch the culprit. The followers of this K-drama are curious to know what lies ahead for the female lead and her roommates.

The newly released stills show Jung Woo standing in front of Geum Bo's dormitory. A photo shows Geum Bo's roommate, Kim Mi Sook (portrayed by Kang Chae Young), anxiously looking at him. Another image shows Geum Bo heading towards him with a frypan, while the next picture features the President lying on the ground. A still also shows the dorm supervisor, the security guard, and Geum Bo's roommate, Kang No Ra, standing in front of the dorm in shock.

People in Korea can watch this workplace comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Undercover Miss Hong:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Geum Bo, a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service. Actor Ko Kyung Pyo appears in the mini-series as Shin Jung Woo, Geum Bo's former lover and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities.

Undercover Miss Hong also stars Ha Yoon Kyung as Go Bok Hee, Geum Bo's roommate and a secretary at Hanmin Investment & Securities. Cho Han Gyeol appears as Albert Oh, Division Manager of the Risk Management Division at Hanmin Investment & Securities. He is also the grandson of Kang Pil Beom, Founder of Hanmin Investment & Securities. The character is portrayed by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa.

Screenwriter Moon Hyun Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Seon Ho directed it. This K-drama revolves around the undercover operation of an elite securities inspector and features the various challenges during her secret investigation.