The Judge Returns Episode 9: Everything We Know So Far

The Judge Returns episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (January 30) at 9:50 pm KST. In this chapter, Lee Han Young will face another test from Kang Sin Jin. The newly released stills show him wearing a mask, teasing a secret operation. The followers of this fantasy legal drama are curious to know the reason behind Han Young's hidden face.

Meanwhile, another image captures the sharp gaze of Sin Jin as he interacts with Han Young. Sin Jin sharply scrutinizes Han Young's every move. Amid the tense psychological battle, Han Young continues his strategic operations. A picture shows Prosecutor Park Cheol Woo at a golf course with a new plan. Viewers are eager to see the outcome of this teamwork between Cheol Woo and Han Young.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge Returns:

US - 7:40 AM

Canada - 7:40 AM

Australia - 11:10 PM

New Zealand - 1:40 AM

Japan - 9:40 PM

Mexico - 6:40 PM

Brazil - 9:40 PM

Saudi Arabia - 3:40 PM

India - 6:10 PM

Indonesia - 7:40 PM

Singapore - 8:40 PM

China - 8:40 PM

Europe - 1:40 PM

France - 1:40 PM

Spain - 1:40 PM

UK - 12:40 PM

South Africa - 2:40 PM

Philippines - 8:40 PM

The Judge Returns, the ongoing fantasy legal drama starring Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah, premiered on MBC on Friday (January 2) at 9:40 pm KST. It revolves around the life of corrupt Judge Lee Han Young, who gets a second chance at life. Ji Sung portrays Han Young in the fantasy legal drama. Actress Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.