Yeo Ji-na, the writer of The Uncanny Counter, has left the show mid-way over creative differences with the team. The news has been formally announced by OCN channel.

The representative from OCN has said that the writer has opted out of the show on a mutual agreement, claims Soompi website. Yeo Ji-na had written the script for the 12 episodes and the director Yoo Sun Dong has penned the script for the 13th episode.

The representative added, "Writer Yeo Ji Na wrote the script through Episode 12, and director Yoo Sun Dong wrote the script for Episode 13." The channel is now in search of a new writer.

Viewership Drops

The viewership of the latest episode of The Uncanny Counter has witnessed a minor drop. It scored an average nationwide rating of 9.4 per cent. The previous week's average nationwide rating viewership stood at 10.5 percent.

Jo Byung-gyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong and Yeom Hye-ran-starrer The Uncanny Counter is based on the Daum webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi. The fantasy-mystery thriller was premiered on 28 November and registered just 2.7 and 4.3 percent viewership for the first two episodes, respectively.

Gradually, its audience base increased. Now, it has to be seen whether the exit of the writer would have any impact on its viewership.

The story of The Uncanny Counter revolves around four demon-hunters called Counters who has the responsibility of capturing evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life. The TV show is aired Saturday and Sunday at 22.30 KST. Also, the highest-rated OCN series is streamed globally on Netflix.

Mr Queen's Viewership

Meanwhile, Mr Queen has continued to increase its viewership one after the other episode. The latest episode has secured a nationwide rating of 12.5 percent with a peak of 14.5 percent. It has occupied the numero uno spot among the shows aired in its time slot.

Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun-starrer series has been enjoying good viewership from the day it started its airing.