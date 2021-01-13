The 10th edition of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2021 was held on Wednesday, 13 January. The event, which is also known as Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards, was organised without live crowd due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the awards ceremony, which was kick-started in 2011, was hosted by Itzy group's Lia and SM Entertainment's iconic K-pop power group Super Junior's Leeteuk.

The event started getting global recognition after it started getting aired on live on Mnet and Vlive, but this year there was no live performance due to the pandemic and the winners gave their acceptance speech in a contact-free manner.

The awards are given for from December 2019 to November 2020. Here is the list of Winners published by Soompi website:

Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)

December 2019: Red Velvet's "Psycho"

January 2020: Zico's "Any song"

February: BTS's "ON"

March: M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

April: Oh My Girl's "Nonstop"

May: IU's "eight (prod. & feat. Suga of BTS)"

June: BLACKPINK's "How You Like That"

July: Zico's "Summer Hate (feat. Rain)"

August: BTS's "Dynamite"

September: Chungha, Christopher's "Bad Boy"

October: BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls"

November: BTS's "Life Goes On"

Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)

First quarter: BTS's "Map of the Soul: 7"

Second quarter: EXO's Baekhyun's "Delight"

Third quarter: SEVENTEEN's "Heng:garae"

Fourth quarter: BTS's "BE"

Retail Album of the Year: BTS's "Map of the Soul: 7"

World K-Pop Rookie: ATEEZ, ITZY

Hot Performance of the Year: IZ*ONE, Stray Kids

Rookie of the Year: aespa (Digital category), ENHYPEN (Physical album category)

Social Hot Star of the Year: BLACKPINK

Music Steady Seller of the Year: IU's "Blueming"

Record Production of the Year Award: Changmo, AMBITION MUSIK

Mubeat Global Choice Award: Im Young Woong, BLACKPINK

Discovery of the Year: Young Tak

Top Kit Seller of the Year: NCT

World Hallyu Star Award: NCT

Lyricist of the Year: IU

Composer of the Year: Pop Time

Performer of the Year: Young (Instrumental performance), Kriz (chorus)

K-Pop Contribution Award: Lee Soo Man

Popular Singer of the Year: Hwang In Wook

Style of the Year: Son Sung Deuk (Choreography); Kim Bal Ko, Park Min Hee (Stylist)

International Rising Star of the Year: TONES AND I

Check out the nominations list:

Nominations

Artist of the Year (Digital Music)

December 2019

Davichi - 'Dear'

Red Velvet - 'Psycho'

Yerin Baek - 'Square (2017)'

Baek Z Young - 'No Love, No Heartbreak'

Jung Seung Hwan - 'My Christmas Wish'

January 2020

BTS - 'Black Swan'

YOUNHA - 'Dark Cloud'

ZICO - 'Any Song'

Girls' Generation Taeyeon - 'Dear Me'

Paul Kim & Chungha - 'Loveship'

February 2020

IZ*ONE - 'Fiesta'

BTS - 'On'

BTS - 'Zero O'Clock'

BTS - 'Friends'

BTS - 'Filter'

March 2020

ITZY - 'WANNABE'

WINNER - 'Hold'

EXO Suho - 'Let's Love'

M.C The MAX - 'BLOOM'

OVAN - 'I Need You'

April 2020

Apink - 'Dumhdurum'

Oh My Girl - 'Nonstop'

Oh My Girl - 'Dolphin'

Kim Chungha - 'Stay Tonight'

Paul Kim - 'But I'll Miss You'

May 2020

EXO Baekhyun - 'Candy'

BOL4 - 'Leo' (featuring EXO Baekhyun)

BOL4 - 'Hug'

IU - 'Eight' (Prod. & Feat. BTS Suga)

Girls' Generation Taeyong - 'Happy'

Artist of the Year (Physical Album)

1st Quarter

ATEEZ - 'Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer'

IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'

Stray Kids - 'Cle: LEVANTER'

Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival: Finale'

BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'

2nd Quarter

GOT7 - 'DYE'

NCT 127- 'Neo Zone'

NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'

NCT Dream - 'Reload'

EXO Baekhyun - 'Delight'

Rookie of the Year (Digital Music)

Aespa - 'Black Mamba'

STAYC - 'So Bad'

Bang Yedam - 'WAYO'

Gyeong Seo Yeji - 'Why Has Your Love Changed?'

Gunho - 'Actually I Miss You'

Rookie of the Year (Physical Album)

CRAVITY - 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into - Season 2'

DRIPPIN - 'Boyager'

ENHYPEN - 'Border: Day One'

TREASURE - 'The First Step: Chapter One'

WEi - 'Identity: First Sight'