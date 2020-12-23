The viewership ratings of The Uncanny Counter is on the rise. The OCN's drama recent episode set a new record by getting 9.3 percent nationwide ratings and a peak of 9.9 percent. This possibly paved way for the production team to plan for the second season.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2

As per a report, there was no plan in place initially for the second season. The production team is in discussion to make it a seasonal series, but it depends on the availability of the dates of the actors for the shoot.

"Since there was initially no talk about the drama becoming a seasonal series, the production team had to consider a number of things. The biggest factor was the schedule of the lead cast, so they had to check into that early. The crew is currently inquiring about the possibility of starting filming for the second season in September 2021 and airing it in the first half of 2022," an insider is quoted as saying by Sompi.

Responding to the rumours, OCN has confirmed it to News1 stating that they are planning to turn The Uncanny Counter into a series. However, the shooting dates and the details of the production have not been finalised yet.

Jo Byung-gyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong and Yeom Hye-ran's The Uncanny Counter is a fantasy-mystery-thriller, written by Yeo Ji-na and directed by Yoo Seon-dong. The 16-episode series was premiered on 28 November.

It is based on Daum webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi. Set in the fictional city of Jungjin, it revolves around a four demon-hunters called Counters who has the responsibility of capturing evil spirits, in pursuit of eternal life.

The TV show is aired Saturday and Sunday at 22.30 KST. Also, the highest-rated OCN series is streamed globally on Netflix.