Yoon Sung-sik's Mr Queen's viewership is steadily increasing with each episode. The tvN's South Korean television series has registered fantastic ratings for both Saturday and Sunday's episodes.

The fifth episode of the series aired on Saturday, (26 December) garnered an average nationwide rating of 11.3 percent and a peak of 13.8 percentage, thereby registering its highest viewership since it premiered on 12 December, as per Nielsen Korea.

It had registered an average nationwide rating of 8.03 percent and 8.80 percentage ratings for the premiere and the follow-up episodes. It became the second-highest viewed show for any weekend drama for tvN after Mr Sunshine, which had opened to an average nationwide rating of 8.9 percent in 2018.

The historical drama starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun garnered an average nationwide rating of 9.02 and 11.37 percent, respectively, for the next two episodes. This weekend, it has achieved its highest-ever ratings to date. Thus occupying its numero uno position among the shows in its time slot across the channels.

Mr Queen is about a man who is trapped in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon Era.

Homemade Love Story Viewership

Jin Ki-joo Lee and Jang-woo-starrer Homemadelove Story has also broken its past record to register its best ratings to date. For the Saturday's episode, Yoon Kyung-ah-directed family drama has scored an average nationwide rating of 31.2 percent and 33.2 percentage for its two parts.

This is the most-watched drama of Saturday evening, as per Soompi website.

For the Saturday's episodes, it scored an average nationwide rating of 25.4 and 30.8 percent, respectively. KBS2 TV's family drama had its premiere on 19 September. It had registered an average rating of 19.9 percent. Since then, it has been enjoying good viewership.