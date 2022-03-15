Ukraine War: Russian Forces Shoot at Evacuating Civilians in Hostomel, One Woman Killed, Says Report

It has been reported that Russian forces started shooting at evacuating civilians in Hostomel that has led to the death of a woman while two others were injured. According to reports, National Police informed that the first 10 buses carrying evacuees were able to safely leave the town. But the the next four buses were attacked by Russian soldiers. As a result of the attack, one woman died and two men were injured .

"Russian forces shoot at evacuating civilians in Hostomel. According to National Police, the first 10 buses of evacuees safely left the town, when Russians opened fire on the next four buses. One woman was killed, two men injured as a result of attack.

Meanwhile, as of March 14, Ukraine has evacuated over 2,000 vulnerable children. The Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy has reported that the children were evacuated from orphanages and other social welfare institutions.

During an interview, Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television that Russian troops also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwestern suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel.

The Mariupol City Council has also confirmed that approximately 2,357 people have died in the city as a result of Russia's Ukraine invasion as of March 14. The council said all other estimates regarding the death are false.

Apart from this, reports reveal that Russian forces also attacked two residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district in the early morning of March 15 wherein at least two people were killed, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as reported by The Kyiv Independent.

On Monday, Russian missiles struck a nine-story apartment in the heart of Kyiv leading to the death of one and many with injuries. Antonov's aircraft plant, which is known for producing many of the world's biggest cargo planes was also under fire at Sviatoshyn Airfield, following Kremlin's attack.

Read more